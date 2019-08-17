Turkish defender Mert Çetin joins AS Roma from Gençlerbirliği for €3M

Italian football powerhouse AS Roma inked a five-year deal with Turkish defender Mert Çetin on Friday.

Roma will pay €3 million ($3.33 million) to Ankara-based Gençlerbirliği for the transfer.

"As part of the agreement, Gençlerbirliği also retain a right to 10% of any future transfer fee -- in the event the player is sold for a sum exceeding €5 million," Roma said in a statement.

"I know the size of the club I am going to be representing," Çetin said.

Çetin will be joining his peer Cengiz Ünder, Turkish international midfielder who signed with Roma in 2017 and recently extended his contract with the club until 2023 after a stellar season.

The 22-year-old defender will wear the number 15 jersey for Roma this season.

Çetin was a member of the squad that helped Gençlerbirliği to promote to the Turkish Süper Lig last season after a one-year hiatus. He scored one goal in 25 matches in the Spor Toto 1. Lig.

Dubbed as Turkey's "footballer factory" through state-of-the-art facilities, Gençlerbirliği released an emotional farewell message for Çetin, who has played for every age group of the Ankara club since he was 10.

French defensive midfielder Steven Nzonzi, 30, recently joined Turkish champions Galatasaray on loan from Roma.