Turkey beat Andorra in Euro 2020 qualifier

ANADOLU AGENCY
ISTANBUL
Published 08.09.2019 00:41
Turkey's Ozan Tufan celebrates scoring their first goal with team mates (Reuters Photo)

Turkey beat Andorra 1-0 in UEFA Euro 2020 Group H qualifier on Saturday.

In Turkish metropolis Istanbul, the home team scored the goal in the 89th minute with Ozan Tufan's header.

The hosts dominated the game but they couldn't find the net until last minutes.

Turkey have 12 points in 5 matches in Group H in Euro 2020 qualifiers.

In other Group H matches, Iceland defeated Moldova 3-0 while France beat Albania 4-1.

Turkey will face Moldova on Tuesday in their sixth group match in an away game in Chisinau.

