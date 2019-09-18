Galatasaray, Club Brugge draw goalless in Champions League Group A opening game

Galatasaray and Club Brugge played out a goalless stalemate in their opening UEFA Champions League Group A game at the Jan Breydelstadion on Wednesday.

Both teams hit the woodwork in an otherwise uneventful match ahead of the much-awaited clash between Paris St Germain and Real Madrid in the same group.

Brugge had the best chance in the first half when Federico Ricca's strike hit the crossbar and the Turkish side also went close on the hour with Sofiane Feghouli's effort brushing the top of the bar.

The Belgians were also denied a late penalty after a VAR review for a possible Marcao handball three minutes from time.

Galatasaray will next host PSG and Brugge will travel to Real Madrid on Oct. 1.