   
FOOTBALL
CATEGORIES

Galatasaray, Club Brugge draw goalless in Champions League Group A opening game

REUTERS
Published 18.09.2019 21:58
Club Brugge's Nigerian forward David Chidozie Okereke (2R) heads the ball next to Galatasaray's Dutch forward Ryan Babel (C) and Galatasaray's Colombian forward Radamel Falcao (L). (AFP Photo)
Club Brugge's Nigerian forward David Chidozie Okereke (2R) heads the ball next to Galatasaray's Dutch forward Ryan Babel (C) and Galatasaray's Colombian forward Radamel Falcao (L). (AFP Photo)

Galatasaray and Club Brugge played out a goalless stalemate in their opening UEFA Champions League Group A game at the Jan Breydelstadion on Wednesday.

Both teams hit the woodwork in an otherwise uneventful match ahead of the much-awaited clash between Paris St Germain and Real Madrid in the same group.

Brugge had the best chance in the first half when Federico Ricca's strike hit the crossbar and the Turkish side also went close on the hour with Sofiane Feghouli's effort brushing the top of the bar.

The Belgians were also denied a late penalty after a VAR review for a possible Marcao handball three minutes from time.

Galatasaray will next host PSG and Brugge will travel to Real Madrid on Oct. 1.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Previous in Football The Turkish national team drew 1-1 with Italy in the opening match...
DAILY SABAH RECOMMENDS