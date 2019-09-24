Beşiktaş President Fikret Orman announces resignation

Beşiktaş President Fikret Orman on Tuesday announced his resignation after seven years at the post.

Orman explained his decision by saying Beşiktaş needed fresh blood.

The club will hold an extraordinary meeting Wednesday, he added.

Orman's announcement comes in the wake of Beşiktaş's poor start to the season. The club hoped to challenge for the Süper Lig title this year, but won only one of the five starting matches. The Black Eagles also suffered a loss in their Europa League opener against Slovan Bratislava.

During Orman's tenure Beşiktaş won back-to-back championships in 2016 and 2017.