Galatasaray to face Fenerbahce in derby

Reigning champion Galatasaray will host Fenerbahçe for the Istanbul derby Saturday. The Süper Lig match will kick off at the Türk Telekom Stadium at 8 p.m. Istanbul top three clubs from the last season, Galatasaray, Beşiktaş and Başakşehir, have had a below-par start to their season so far.

In the first five game weeks, Fenerbahçe has scored 10 points; Galatasaray has eight, while Beşiktaş and Başakşehir have five points each. This will be the 390th derby between the two traditional Istanbul powerhouses since the first was played 110 years ago. Fenerbahçe has beaten Galatasaray 146 times and was defeated 123 times.

The Yellow Canaries have scored 535 goals against Galatasaray while the Lions have scored 485 goals against Fenerbahçe. In the Süper Lig, Fenerbahçe won 50 matches against Galatasaray while the Lions have 33 wins against the Yellow Canaries. Galatasaray, however, is winless for nine matches against Fenerbahçe in Turkey's top football league. Of the last nine derbies, Fenerbahçe won three and drew six. Meanwhile, Beşiktaş will face Trabzonspor in an away match Sunday while Basaksehir will play against Çaykur Rizespor at home today.