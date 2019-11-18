Turkey beats Andorra 2-0 in last match of Euro 2020 qualifiers

Turkey successfully concluded its Euro 2020 qualifying stage with a 2-0 victory Sunday over Andorra.

The team managed to take three points by defeating Andorra at the National Stadium in Andorra la Vella with goals by Real Valladolid forward Enes Ünal.

In other Group H matches, France beat Albania 2-0 while Iceland defeated Moldova 2-1 in an away game.

The Group H qualifying matches ended Sunday with Turkey and France heading to the Euro 2020 finals.

Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Czech Republic, England, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Russia, Spain, Portugal, Sweden, Turkey and Ukraine have so far qualified for the Euro 2020.