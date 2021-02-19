24 hours through the eyes of an Indian child scavenger

Armed with a gunny sack, he goes to a landfill in the slums of Gauhati, the capital of Assam state. Here, he hunts through heaps of other people’s garbage, searching for plastic bottles, glass or anything salvageable he can recycle or sell. Around him, cows graze on the mountains of waste that line the site.
Ali collects recyclable material from a landfill on the outskirts of Gauhati, India, Feb. 4, 2021.
Ali comes from a family of scavengers, or “rag pickers.” His father, mother and elder brother all earn their income in this way. He started scavenging over a year ago to help his family make more money.
Ali looks for recyclable material at a landfill on the outskirts of Gauhati, India, Feb. 4, 2021.
The family was hit hard last year by the COVID-19 pandemic, as they couldn’t go to the landfill and sift through garbage for things to sell.
Ali and his 30-year-old mother Anuwara Beghum take a break as they look for recyclable material at a landfill on the outskirts of Gauhati, India, Feb. 4, 2021.
Ali says he doesn’t want to spend his life doing this, but he doesn’t know what the future holds. “I want to continue going to school and would like to be a rich man,” he said.
Ali (L) draws on his copybook as his mother Anuwara Beghum prepares food in their rented room near a landfill on the outskirts of Gauhati, India, Feb. 4, 2021.
Thadeus Kujur, who runs the Snehalaya charitable group, says it is always sad to see children collecting scraps instead of going to school.
Ali stands holding a yellow bag containing recyclable material he collected from a landfill, in front of his family's rented room on the outskirts of Gauhati, India, Feb. 4, 2021.
Kujur's group runs five childcare institutions, taking care of 185 boys and girls, and has helped 20,000 children over seven years.
Ali (L) wears a shirt as his mother Anuwara Beghum, 30, pours hair oil on his head as he prepares to leave for school, in their rented room on the outskirts of Gauhati, India, Feb. 5, 2021.
According to a new World Bank Group and U.N. Children’s Fund analysis, an estimated one in six children, or 356 million globally, lived in extreme poverty before the pandemic began – and the number is expected to worsen significantly.
Ali puts on a pair of shoes that he salvaged from a landfill before going to school, in his rented room on the outskirts of Gauhati, India, Feb. 5, 2021.
Ali’s father wants his son to continue going to school, hoping he will run his own shop or get a coveted government job when he grows up, putting an end to their suffering.
Ali (2nd from L) studies with other students at a school near a landfill on the outskirts of Gauhati, India, Feb. 5, 2021.
