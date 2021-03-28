Canal, snow and fires: Top pictures of the week

A Göktürk-1 satellite image shows the stuck giant container ship in Egypt’s Suez Canal, March 27, 2021.
Anti-coup protesters prepare makeshift bow and arrows to confront police in Thaketa township Yangon, Myanmar, March 27, 2021. The military used excessive violence against the protesters, marking this weekend as the bloodiest since the coup.
A general view of a Rohingya refugee camp after a fire burned down all the shelters in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, March 23, 2021.
A warning sign is partially obscured by water on a flooded road in Windsor, northwest of Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, March 22, 2021. Hundreds of people have been rescued from floodwaters that have isolated dozens of towns in Australia's most populous state New South Wales and forced thousands to evacuate their homes as record rain continues.
