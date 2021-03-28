Daily Sabah logo

Canal, snow and fires: Top pictures of the week

by Agencies Mar 28, 2021 12:51 pm +03 +03:00

A Göktürk-1 satellite image shows the stuck giant container ship in Egypt’s Suez Canal, March 27, 2021.

(AA Photo)

Anti-coup protesters prepare makeshift bow and arrows to confront police in Thaketa township Yangon, Myanmar, March 27, 2021. The military used excessive violence against the protesters, marking this weekend as the bloodiest since the coup.

(AP Photo)

Palestinian boys are seen through a damaged building as they walk on a beach, amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Gaza City, Palestine, March 25, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Migrants and their supporters set up tents to form a makeshift migrant camp on Place de la Republique on the occasion of a "Night of solidarity" at the Place de la Republique in Paris, France, March 25, 2021.

(EPA Photo)

Waterfalls tumble over the surface of Uluru in the Northern Territory, Australia, March 21, 2021.

(Stacey MacGregor/via Reuters)

People look on at the aftermath of a large fire that broke out in an informal settlement in Susan’s Bay, Sierra Leone, March 25, 2021. The fire burned down hundreds of informal buildings, affecting thousands of people.

(AFP Photo)

A person paraglides down Babadağ Mountain in Turkey's Muğla, March 26, 2021.

(AA Photo)

A general view of a Rohingya refugee camp after a fire burned down all the shelters in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, March 23, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A warning sign is partially obscured by water on a flooded road in Windsor, northwest of Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, March 22, 2021. Hundreds of people have been rescued from floodwaters that have isolated dozens of towns in Australia's most populous state New South Wales and forced thousands to evacuate their homes as record rain continues.

(AP Photo)

Dave Cooke observes the Milky Way over a frozen fish sanctuary in central Ontario, north of Highway 36 in Kawartha Lakes, Ontario, early Sunday, March 21, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Turkey's capital Ankara woke up to the city covered in snow, March 24, 2021.

(AA Photo)

An exotic bird rests on a snow-covered branch in Ankara, Turkey, March 24, 2021.

(AA Photo)

A full moon rises behind the iconic Galata Tower in Istanbul, Turkey, March 27, 2021.

(AA Photo)

Snowfall blankets Ulus Square and its surroundings in Ankara, Turkey, March 24, 2021. (AA Photo)

