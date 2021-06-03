Daily Sabah logo

In photos: 12 years of Benjamin Netanyahu

by Agencies Jun 03, 2021 1:53 pm +03 +03:00

Israel's longtime premier Benjamin Netanyahu is set to lose power after 12 years as a diverse coalition united against him, raising questions about the next steps in his ongoing corruption trial.

Israel's Likud Party leader Netanyahu looks out from the Mount of Olives towards the Dome of the Rock Mosque and the Old City of Jerusalem, Feb. 2, 2009.

(AP Photo)

U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shake hands after Trump's address at the Israel Museum in Jerusalem, Israel, May 23, 2017.

(Reuters Photo)

Pope Francis (C) stands in between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) and Israeli President Shimon Peres during a ceremony in the Hall of Remembrance at the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem, Israel, May 26, 2014.

(Reuters Photo)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas speak during an event about the Middle East peace talks in the East Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., Sept. 1, 2010.

(Reuters Photo)

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu touches the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City after casting his ballot for the parliamentary election on Jan. 22, 2013.

(Reuters Photo)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seen during the 2016 Genesis Prize award-ceremony in Jerusalem, Israel, June 23, 2016.

(Reuters Photo)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu draws a red line on an illustration describing Iran's ability to create a nuclear weapon as he addresses the 67th United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., Sept. 27, 2012.

(Reuters Photo)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu climbs out after a visit inside the Rahav, the fifth submarine in the Israeli Navy's fleet, after it arrived in Haifa port, Israel, Jan. 12, 2016.

(Reuters Photo)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, (R), and Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi are seen during a welcome ceremony at Netanyahu's office in Jerusalem, Israel, Feb. 1, 2010.

(AP Photo)

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, (R), and Israeli Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Benny Gantz (behind), walk between cadets during a graduation ceremony for naval academy cadets in the naval base of Haifa, Israel, Sept. 7, 2011.

(AP Photo)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (C) and his wife Sara (2-R) attend the Mimona ceremony in the Israeli town of Or Akiva near Caesarea, Israel, April 11, 2015.

(Reuters Photo)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds up a 1942 document from a meeting of Nazi officials discussing plans for the extermination of Jews, as he addresses the 64th United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, Sept. 24, 2009.

(Reuters Photo)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) shakes hands with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas (R) as U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton looks on at the State Department in Washington, D.C., U.S., Sept. 2, 2010.

(Reuters Photo)

U.S. President Barack Obama (R) meets with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., Oct. 1, 2014.

(Reuters Photo)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks to students during a ceremony opening the school year in the illegal Jewish settlement of Elkana in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, Palestine, Sept. 1, 2019.

(Reuters Photo)

Israeli Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a news conference at the Ministry of Defense in Tel Aviv, Israel, April 30, 2018.

(Reuters Photo)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) speaks with Russian President Vladimir Putin during their meeting at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia, Sept. 21, 2015.

(Reuters Photo)

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stands with U.S. President Donald Trump after signing the Abraham Accords, "normalizing" relations between Israel and some of its Middle East neighbors, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., Sept. 15, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

U.S. President Barack Obama meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in New York, N.Y., U.S., Sept. 21, 2016.

(Reuters Photo)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu looks out of a military airplane's window as he makes his way to visit the border fence between Israel and Jordan, Eilat, southern Israel, Feb. 9, 2016.

(Reuters Photo)

Confetti falls as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu kisses his wife Sara after speaking to supporters following the announcement of exit polls in Israel's election at his Likud party headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel, March 3, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, (R), and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pose for a group photograph with their cabinets, not seen, at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Jan. 18, 2010.

(AP Photo)

