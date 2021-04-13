In photos: Business owners protest against COVID restrictions in Italy

Restaurant owners scuffle with police as tensions rise over COVID-19 restrictions on businesses, Rome, Italy, April 6, 2021.
Restaurant and small business owners gather during a protest calling for their businesses to be allowed to reopen, despite no authorization for the demonstration by the government, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, Rome, Italy, April 6, 2021.
A man shows self handcuffed hands to a police officer as restaurant and small business owners gather during a protest calling for their businesses to be allowed to reopen, despite no authorization for the demonstration by the government, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, Rome, Italy, April 6, 2021.
A demonstrator confronts a police officer during a protest of restaurant and small business owners who call for their businesses to be allowed to reopen, despite no authorization for the demonstration by the government, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, Rome, Italy, April 6, 2021.
A demonstrator hugs a policeman as restaurant and small business owners take part in a protest calling for their businesses to be allowed to reopen, despite no authorization for the demonstration by the government, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Rome, Italy, April 12, 2021.
Police officers block a street during a protest of restaurant and small business owners who call for their businesses to be allowed to reopen, despite no authorization for the demonstration by the government, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Rome, Italy, April 12, 2021.
A police officer detains a demonstrator during a protest of restaurant and small business owners who call for their businesses to be allowed to reopen, despite no authorization for the demonstration by the government, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Rome, Italy, April 12, 2021.
