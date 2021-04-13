Daily Sabah logo

In photos: Business owners protest against COVID restrictions in Italy

by REUTERS Apr 13, 2021 12:42 pm +03 +03:00

A woman reacts in front of a police officer as restaurant owners scuffle with police as tensions rise over COVID-19 restrictions on businesses, Rome, Italy, April 6, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Restaurant owners scuffle with police as tensions rise over COVID-19 restrictions on businesses, Rome, Italy, April 6, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

People face police as restaurant owners demonstrate as tensions rise over COVID-19 restrictions on businesses, Rome, Italy, April 6, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Restaurant and small business owners gather during a protest calling for their businesses to be allowed to reopen, despite no authorization for the demonstration by the government, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, Rome, Italy, April 6, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A man shows self handcuffed hands to a police officer as restaurant and small business owners gather during a protest calling for their businesses to be allowed to reopen, despite no authorization for the demonstration by the government, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, Rome, Italy, April 6, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Restaurant and small business owners take part in a protest calling for their businesses to be allowed to reopen, despite no authorization for the demonstration by the government, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, Rome, Italy, April 6, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A demonstrator confronts a police officer during a protest of restaurant and small business owners who call for their businesses to be allowed to reopen, despite no authorization for the demonstration by the government, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, Rome, Italy, April 6, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Restaurant and small business owners gather during a protest calling for their businesses to be allowed to reopen, despite no authorization for the demonstration by the government, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, Rome, Italy, April 6, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Restaurant owners scuffle with police as tensions rise over COVID-19 restrictions on businesses, Rome, Italy, April 6, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A cook prepares for the reopening of a restaurant near the Trevi fountain despite rules require to only offer takeaway services, as part of a protest against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions, Rome, Italy, April 6, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A woman reacts as restaurant owners scuffle with police as tensions rise over COVID-19 restrictions on businesses, Rome, Italy, April 6, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A demonstrator hugs a policeman as restaurant and small business owners take part in a protest calling for their businesses to be allowed to reopen, despite no authorization for the demonstration by the government, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Rome, Italy, April 12, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Police officers block a street during a protest of restaurant and small business owners who call for their businesses to be allowed to reopen, despite no authorization for the demonstration by the government, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Rome, Italy, April 12, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Restaurant owners clash with police as tensions rise over COVID-19 restrictions on businesses, Rome, Italy, April 6, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A police officer detains a demonstrator during a protest of restaurant and small business owners who call for their businesses to be allowed to reopen, despite no authorization for the demonstration by the government, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Rome, Italy, April 12, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

