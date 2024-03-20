Millions mark start of Persian New Year in Nevruz celebrations

According to the Iranian and Afghan calendar, the year 1403 now begins.
Nowruz is celebrated in Central, West and South Asia, for example in Iran, Afghanistan and the Kurdish regions, but also by millions of people around the world.
Kyrgyz girls pose in traditional costumes during the Nowruz celebration in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.
An Iranian decorates a table with "Haft Seen" or "Seven S" in Tehran on March 17, 2024, in preparation for Nowruz, the Persian New Year. Iranians celebrate Nowruz by decorating a floorcloth with seven items their names starting with the letter 'S' in the Persian language; an apple (Seeb), garlic and vinegar (Seer-0-Serkeh), a coin (Sekkeh), sprouts (Sabzeh), sumac (Somagh), elaeagnus olives (Senjed) and the juice of germinating wheat or malt mixed with flour (Samanou), in addition to other propitious items like Islam's holy book the Quran, mirrors, flowers, goldfish, eggs and candles.