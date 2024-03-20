Daily Sabah logo

Millions mark start of Persian New Year in Nevruz celebrations

by Agencies Mar 20, 2024 8:28 pm +03 +03:00

According to the Iranian and Afghan calendar, the year 1403 now begins.

Nowruz is celebrated in Central, West and South Asia, for example in Iran, Afghanistan and the Kurdish regions, but also by millions of people around the world.

Kyrgyz girls pose in traditional costumes during the Nowruz celebration in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

EPA

In Iran, this year's festival is being overshadowed by a severe economic crisis. In Afghanistan, there have been no public festivals since the Taliban took power again in August 2021.

EPA

EPA

Performers wearing traditional costumes take part in the celebrations of Nevruz (New Year) in Bishkek on March 20, 2024.

AFP

An Iranian decorates a table with "Haft Seen" or "Seven S" in Tehran on March 17, 2024, in preparation for Nowruz, the Persian New Year. Iranians celebrate Nowruz by decorating a floorcloth with seven items their names starting with the letter 'S' in the Persian language; an apple (Seeb), garlic and vinegar (Seer-0-Serkeh), a coin (Sekkeh), sprouts (Sabzeh), sumac (Somagh), elaeagnus olives (Senjed) and the juice of germinating wheat or malt mixed with flour (Samanou), in addition to other propitious items like Islam's holy book the Quran, mirrors, flowers, goldfish, eggs and candles.

AFP

A woman walks past large decorated eggs ahead of Nevruz's New Year celebrations in Tehran's Mellat Park on Feb. 27, 2024.

AFP

A painter decorates large eggs ahead of Nevruz celebrations in Tehran's Mellat Park on Feb. 27, 2024.

AFP

An Iranian woman jumps over a fire on the eve of Wednesday Fire feast, or Chaharshanbeh Soori, held annually on the last Wednesday eve before the Spring holiday of Nowruz, in Tehran on March 12, 2024.

AFP

Iranians take part in a traditional fire feast called 'Charshanbeh Suri' in Tehran, Iran.

EPA

A van transports sculptures in Tehran on March 17, 2024, as Iranians prepare for Nevruz.

AFP

An Iranian woman walks next to a colorful decoration in the shape of an egg, a symbol of 'Nevruz', the Persian New Year, on display in a street.

EPA

Performers wearing traditional costumes take part in the celebrations of Nevruz (New Year) in Bishkek on March 20, 2024.

AFP

Performers wearing traditional costumes take part in the celebrations of Nowruz (New Year) in Bishkek on March 20, 2024

AFP

Participants cook the traditional dish 'Sumulyk' during the celebrations of Nowruz (New Year) in Bishkek on March 20, 2024.

AFP

An Afghan woman visits the Shrine of Saint Sakhi Saib to celebrate Nevruz, the Persian New Year, in Kabul, Afghanistan, March 20, 2024.

EPA

