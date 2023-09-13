Morocco devastated by magnitude 5.8 earthquake

Rescuers attempt a last-ditch effort to find survivors after a 6.8 magnitude quake, the deadliest in decades, struck the country on Friday, Sept. 8 centering on Marrakech, and with strong tremors being felt in coastal cities Rabat, Casablanca and Essaouira.

A man prays at a school turned into a shelter for displaced earthquake survivors, in the aftermath of the deadly earthquake, in the village of Outaghrri, Morocco Sept. 13, 2023.

REUTERS