The Pope wraps up Canada apology tour

Pope Francis on Thursday visited two of the oldest Roman Catholic churches in North America as he winds up a trip to Canada centered on his apology for the Catholic Church's role in the country's notorious residential schools.

More than 150,000 Indigenous children were separated from their families and brought to residential schools. They were starved or beaten for speaking their native languages and sexually abused in a system that Canada's Truth and Reconciliation Commission called "cultural genocide."

Pope Francis receives a headdress from Indigenous people during his visit to Maskwacis, Alberta, Canada, July 25, 2022.