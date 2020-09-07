Daily Sabah logo

The best trekking routes in Turkey

by DAILY SABAH Sep 07, 2020 1:20 pm +03 +03:00

Lycian way

It starts in southwestern Muğla province and winds its way into southern Antalya province. The path is 500 kilometers (310 miles) long, 12 kilometers (7.5 miles) of which run along the scenic beach of Patara. It is one of the most suitable trails for trekking in Turkey.

Pürenli Plateau

The Pürenli Plateau of northwestern Bolu province stands at an altitude of 1,400 meters (4,593 feet). The plateau is more ideal for camping in the winter but offers peaceful solitude year-round.

(Photo by Oğuz Han Erol via Wikimedia)

Aladağlar

Aladağlar is the summit of the Taurus Mountain range. Located between the central Anatolian provinces of Kayseri and Niğde and southern Adana province. One of the must-see highlights of the region is surely the Kapuzbaşı Waterfall, at an altitude of 3,756 meters.

Taurus Mountains

Lying between Antalya's Kaş and Muğla's Seydikemer districts, Taurus Mountains are flanked by sheer rock walls, deep valleys and canyons, offering unforgettable views while hiking.

Mount Tahtalı

Reachable after being dropped off at the village of Beycik in Kemer District of Antalya province is popular among Mediterranean coast and sea lovers.

Mount Kaz

The national park of Mount Kaz (known as Mount Ida in ancient times) between northwestern Çanakkale and Balıkesir provinces is one of the most oxygen-rich regions in not just Turkey but the world. Overlooking the Gulf of Edremit, it houses a large forest and many natural wonders, ranging from waterfalls to canyons and creeks.

Ballıkayalar Nature Park

The Ballıkayalar Nature Park just outside of Istanbul in northwestern Kocaeli province is a preferred location for trekking thanks to its many trails, some of which run along a scenic gorge. The park has many picnic areas and camping locations. It is the ideal destination for light trekking.

Uludağ mountain

Located in Bursa province and known as one of Turkey’s most popular destinations to go skiing, Uludağ mountain is also an excellent spot for hiking. Meadows, rocky areas, and glacial lakes on top of the mountain are definitely worth seeing.

Cappadocia, Central Anatolia.

One of the most popular touristic spots in Turkey, Cappadocia is also a great location for hiking. Pigeon and Love Valleys, the Rose and Red Valleys are the most popular trails where you’ll come across famous Fairy Chimneys and beautiful rock formations.

Yenice Forest

Located in Karabük province the Yenice Forest is one of the lesser-known hiking trails in Turkey, but it will be a true discovery for nature lovers.

Kaçkar Mountains

The Kaçkar Trail, which runs through the Kaçkar Mountains of northeastern Turkey, is one of the most unique and eye-pleasing trails in the country. The trail can take around 30 days to complete if one wishes to explore all the natural beauties that the mountains offer. Several glacial lakes and valleys as well as plateaus are located in the area.

You can read more about trekking routes in Turkey here.

