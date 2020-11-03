Top 7 of Turkey's superlatives

is the Kızılırmak with a length of 1,355 kilometers (842 miles). Aside from its impressive length, it has also a delta which is a bird sanctuary, welcoming migratory birds every winter.
It is a saline soda lake, receiving water from numerous small streams that descend from the surrounding mountains.
is Mount Ağrı (Ararat) at 5,137 meters (16,854 feet). The mountain is located in the eastern province of Iğdır and was once located by the sea.
is Gökçeada, which once was named Imbros. Located in the Aegean Sea where the Gulf of Saros and the Dardanelles Strait meet in Çanakkale province, Gökçeada has a population of 8,672, according to the 2007 census, which includes 1,871 people living in the villages on the island.
is the Insuyu cave in the southern city Burdur with a depth of 2,150 meters.
can be found in Zonguldak. In 2016, the yew tree was discovered to be 4,112 years old, granting it the title of not only the oldest tree in Turkey and Europe but also the oldest yew tree in the world and one of the entire world’s five oldest living trees. Standing 25.5 meters in height and 7.7 meters in girth, the yew, or "porsuk" in Turkish, is located in the Gümeli Forest of the Alaplı district in Turkey’s Western Black Sea region. It has been declared a natural monument and is believed to be the only living entity remaining from the Bronze Age.
