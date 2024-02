On Feb. 6 in Adıyaman, one of the cities affected by the earthquakes in Türkiye last year, streets and avenues were photographed as they were before the quakes.

The traces of the disaster of the century are seen in a project where archive photographs are photographed again by projecting a part of them on a mobile phone screen, Adıyaman, Türkiye, Feb. 6, 2024.

AA