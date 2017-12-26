Dogs to detect cancer with training project across Turkey

Turkey is ready to train its first bio-detection dogs that specialize in diagnosing certain types of cancer. Although many similar projects have been conducted in Europe, the "Bio-Detection Dogs in Early Diagnosis" project is the first of its kind in Turkey.

The project, prepared by the Tekkeköy Gelemen Vocational and Technical Anatolia High School in Samsun, aims to improve early detection and reduce medical costs for cancer diagnosis.

After receiving specialized training, the canine bio-detectors have the potential to detect a variety of cancer types, including breast, lung, colon and prostate, as well as other diseases like diabetes without expensive laboratory testing. The dogs will also help reduce the number of patients in already overcrowded hospitals.