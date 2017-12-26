Excess gaming leads to poor mental health

World Health Organization (WHO) has recognized gaming disorder as a mental health condition. Parents who are worried about their children spending too much time playing video games are right after all.

"Gaming Disorder" is all set to be classified as a mental health condition in World Health Organization's international list of illnesses for the first time next year, according to the Independent.

Video games, which entered our lives in the 80s, have been monitored by the WHO for almost a decade and the organization has decided that people who play video games excessively might have a mental problem.

According to a draft release by WHO, the criteria for this addiction includes making gaming a priority "to the extent that gaming takes precedence over other life interests."

Talking about the draft and the decision to put gaming disorder in the list, Vladimir Poznyak, a member of the WHO's Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse, said, "Health professionals need to recognize that gaming disorder may have serious health consequences. Most people who play video games don't have a disorder, just like most people who drink alcohol don't have a disorder either. However, in certain circumstances overuse can lead to adverse effects."

Some video games, which have a large map and a story line, are sometimes hard to stay away. People of all ages can spend hours and hours every day, cutting their ties with the real world.

Excessive gaming can cause sleep and vitamin D deprivation as it was scientifically proven earlier.