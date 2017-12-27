Lying alienates, causes headaches, depression

We all lie from time to time but recent studies show that the more you lie, the more you prone to lose your health, according to an article compiled by Deutsche Welle.

The American Psychological Association conducted a study on two groups of people. While the first group was free to continue their lives as usual, the second group was asked to avoid telling white lies. After 10 weeks, the scientists discovered that the group avoiding even white lies had lower stress levels, revealing that even white lies can cause stress levels to spike and eventually leads to depression.

It was also revealed that people who lie become alienated from social circles over time.

Another study by the Science Museum of London also revealed the lies that people mostly tell one another are "my phone was off due to a bad reception," "there was traffic" and "you look thinner."