Protect against facial paralysis with scarf, beanie

Cold and flu are the sicknesses usually associated with winter but facial paralysis can be a hidden enemy during cold and windy winter days.

Cold and windy weather directly affects the nerves on the face and when the face unintentionally stretches tight, the risk of facial paralysis increases.

The symptoms of facial paralysis normally surface the next morning. A patient feels that they are having a hard time mimicking facial expressions and closing their eyes as most of the nerves that control the face muscles lose their function. Facial paralysis is often temporary and the symptoms usually go away in two to three months. However, in certain cases, patients may also need to seek medical treatment.

To prevent facial paralysis, the best thing to do is to cover yourself up when you go out in extreme cold weather. It is advised to wear a scarf and beanie, close the car windows while driving and avoid stepping outside with wet hair.