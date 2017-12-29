Too many vitamins do more harm than good

Flu and cold season has hit, and people will often try anything to avoid a dreaded stuffy nose, including taking a wide array of vitamins. However, taking too many vitamins can be very risky according to professor Kayıhan Pala, head of the Department of Public Health at Uludağ University.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Pala said flu and cold cases, known as "chronic winter illnesses," increase in autumn, and people start to use vitamin supplements to avoid the viral infections.

Explaining that the mechanisms that protect our bodies do actually need vitamins to fight off the flu and colds, but extra vitamins do not actually work to boost the immune system, Pala asserted: "Some people take vitamin supplements both to boost their immune systems and to prevent the flu and colds during the season. Actually, this is wrong. Vitamins taken without medical advice can do more harm than good. Generally, people are able to get their vitamin requirements from what they eat."

"Recent research has shown the unnecessary use of vitamins, like A, B, C, D and E, causes various health problems. Our body only needs a small amount of vitamins, and a person who eats a healthy, balanced diet doesn't need vitamin supplements," added the professor. Noting that preventing the flu or colds with vitamin C pills is not possible, Pala stressed: "The body has an important balance mechanism, but we can't control this balance by taking vitamin C supplements. It is true that our body can support our immune system if it has enough vitamin C. However, it is wrong to promote the idea by pushing vitamin supplements."