Turkish Airlines distributes healthier toys

Turkish Airlines started a new practice after it was proved that plastic materials used in toys have negative effects on children's health and development. The flag carrier airline prepared a toy collection that includes the production of endangered animals using natural materials for children aged between 3 and 12. These toy sets, which will be comprised of different animals in every flight, are aimed to create an awareness about children's health and endangered animals. They will also help overcome children's boredom during flights to a certain extent.

Paying attention to the materials that are used in their toys, the airlines uses cotton for stuffed toys and applies the rules announced by the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) for wooden materials. The FSC comes into prominence as an institution that aims to protect forests and sets standards to spread this consciousness.

Turkish Airlines follow the latest developments with its eco-friendly products and packages for the mental and physical development of children, aiming to offer the most natural toys for them.