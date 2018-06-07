Insomnia among adults spreads like 'epidemic,' causing economic loss

Insomnia has taken over the world according a resent research published by Oxford University Press' magazine "SLEEP."

Advances in communications technology across time zones has made it easier and more tempting to work during the late night hours when we would otherwise be sleeping. There is also an increasing prevalence of sleep disorders including insomnia and obstructive sleep apnoea.

According to the study, up to 35 percent of Americans, 45 percent of Australians, 30 percent of Canadians, 37 percent of British and 26 percent of French are suffering from sleep deprivation.

In Turkey, approximately one in 10 people suffer from chronic insomnia. When short-term insomnia is also added to this figure it can be seen that almost one in two to three people have sleeping problems. Difficulty in falling asleep, frequent waking up at night and insufficient sleep duration lead the way among the most common sleep problems.

Sleep deprivation can lead to problems in focusing during the day, confusion, anxiety, loss of memory, heart attack, hypertension, obesity and depression. It also directly affects motivation at work and can cause communication problems between people.

Due to the outcomes of insomnia, the research put forward that countries lose billions of dollars every year. The study exemplified the loss caused by growing insomnia to the Australian economy which loses more than $66 billion per year due to lost productivity, workplace injuries, car accidents and illnesses including heart disease, stroke and diabetes, among other factors.