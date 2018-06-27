Paederus beetle poison may help fight diseases

A group of academics from Manisa Celal Bayar University (MCBU) have determined that the poison of a Paederus beetle, which resembles flying termites and creates allergic reactions, like burn and eczema, in the human body with its secretion when it is crushed, creates an opposite effect in cancer cells.

The academicians from MCBU who research the effects of insects on agriculture, ecology and medicine have been conducting works about the Paederus beetle for three years.

Professor Dr. Sinan Anlaş, who is an academic at MCBU Alaşehir Vocational High School Plant Protection Program, associate professor Dr. Ersen Aydın Yağmur from the same department and associate professor Dr. İnanç Özgen from Fırat University prepared the project with the support of The Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey (TÜBİTAK).

Dr. Valadimir Gusarov from the University of Oslo in Norway, Dr. Joachim Willers from Berlin Natural History Museum and professor Dr. Alfred F. Newton from the U.S. Chicago Natural History Museum also support the project.

Associate professor Dr. Sinan Anlaş told Anadolu Agency (AA) that he has been researching about insects for nearly 15 years.

Anlaş said that they examined the seasonal activities, spreading areas and intensity of the Paederus and explained that the insect generally lives in wetlands.

Noting that the Paederus comes to lights in the open areas in spring and summer periods and can crawl on the human body, Anlaş continued, "There is no harm in this touch. However, the beetle secretes a poisonous material when it is crushed. It is nearly four milligrams. One gram of pederin poison is received from four kilograms of Paederus beetle. This one gram poison is enough to kill tens of people. It even has a poison 15 times stronger than a cobra's poison. When it is crushed on the body, it can cause important symptoms, such as a simple redness, neuralgia, severe joint pains, vomit and large wounds."

Latest findings are promising

Anlaş stressed that the beetle causes an illness known as shingles by the public. He reported that hundreds of people go to hospitals because of this problem every year but the number of the cases cannot be determined because a lot of patients do not go to health centers for treatment. He said that this poison can prevent DNA and protein synthesis.

"It creates an opposite effect against cancer cells. Both our team and also our friends that we work together abroad conduct works on this poison. In a study, it was determined that the lifespan of mice who have cancer cells extends when this material is injected to them. This beetle can be a hope in the treatment of cancer. The first findings are really promising. We know that our works are new but important treatment methods and medicines for cancer can be found. We will make new projects about it in the future."