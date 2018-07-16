How to travel with children

For parents, going on vacation with their children can be extremely difficult. They should be prepared in some matters before taking such a trip with kids, especially if they are under 15 years old. Children in that age group make up a small but important traveler group. Their bodies are still developing and this makes their immune systems defenseless against external factors. Therefore, traveling with younger ones can require some health care needs.

There are many things that should be considered while traveling with children, but here are just a few tips.

Be prepared for the weather

You need to give preparation priority to your children after making your holiday plans. Calculate how many hours your journey will take and see if and when you can take a break. Look at the weather forecasts beforehand and prepare proper clothes for the climate conditions of where you are going. If the weather is going to be cold, you should take a hat, gloves, scarf and an umbrella with you. On the other hand, if you are going somewhere hot, don't forget to take sun screen that is at least SPF 30, sunglasses and a hat with you.

Be careful with hygiene for babies

Don't forget to take a spare baby bottle, diapers, toys and thermometers for babies aged between zero and three. If you keep cleaning towels and sterile things around, the journey will be much more comfortable for you. Try avoiding changing your baby's diaper in cabins or buses to avoid odor and for proper hygiene. If the toilets at the resting places are not sterile, don't use them, as well.

As flights are usually quicker, it's much easier to travel by plane with babies in this age group. Babies can fly as soon as they are born in some situations. However, it is recommended that a healthy baby get on a plane after completing their first month to minimize the risks.

Take food and water with you

Children who feel restless during long journeys can refuse foods and drinks during your journey. Therefore, dehydration can occur. You can prevent this situation by taking their favorite drinks with you. The thing that you should pay attention here is to put water in glass bottles instead of plastic ones.

Another tip that will make the journey easier is to be prepared for every need. If your child is between zero and 6-years-old, take some different fruits and appetizers that you don't have to heat up with you.

Check vaccination schedule

A vaccination schedule against infections is prepared a month after your baby is born. Following a Hepatitis A vaccination at birth, your baby should be vaccinated for measles, varicella, diphtheria and tetanus. Other vaccinations are scheduled for first and eighth grade.

If you are going abroad for the holiday, do not forget that some illnesses, such as tetanus, diphtheria and measles, are still around in some countries. You can be exposed to these illnesses after you return from holiday. Therefore, it is so important that you and your child should be vaccinated in accordance with the country's schedule before traveling.

These vaccinations that are applied during childhood do not provide life-long protection. This is why additional vaccination doses are periodically necessary. Complete your vaccinations before going on a holiday. If your baby has never been vaccinated, his or her vaccinations should be applied at least one week before travel.

If your child has an infection, delay your holiday

Another issue that parents should pay attention to regarding their children's health is infections. If you plan to take a trip especially mid-season, you should be prepared against the illnesses can cause.

Children who have active infections should not travel in order to protect both their and other passengers' health. If you plan to go by plane and your child has an ear infection, the pressure change in the cabin can cause severe ear pains. Children with sinusitis problem can have severe headaches. Those who have diarrhea can lose much liquid during long plane journeys, as well. Therefore, it is recommended that children should not fly until they recover from diarrhea.

Allergies can cause you to delay your plans as much as active infections. With some tips, however, your journey can be much more comfortable.

First of all, take your child to a doctor before your trip and get information about his or her allergic condition. It is also useful to find out where the closest hospitals will be at your destination.

If your child has a food allergy, planning a meal list before leaving home will be convenient for your travel.

If your child is allergic, inform flight attendants beforehand.

Don't forget that it's your job to ensure your child has a comfortable journey. Be sure that you have the proper medicine in case of an allergic reaction.

If your child has his own pillow and blankets, have them ready for your flight.

Sterilize the seat and seat arms before your child sits on it. Also, be sure to disinfect your hands adequately after using the toilet.

You may need to regulate sleep routines

If your child has trouble sleeping during the journey, you need to make a plan beforehand. You should give priority to the sleep routine of babies as they sleep more than children. The thing you should pay attention most here is when your journey will start and how long it will take. Research shows that children older than 10 can fly more comfortably while younger ones may feel negative psychological symptoms. The basis of these symptoms is disturbed sleep routines. Don't try to rush changing your baby's sleep hours and prepare at least 14 days before traveling.

For children up to 3-years-old, daytime sleep can be postponed to ensure that they sleep better on the road or on flights.