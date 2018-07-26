Toxic relationships a form of addiction, say experts

There are many forms of addiction, from drugs to smoking. But suffering from a broken heart is also an addiction, according to Dr. Onur Okan Demirci, a psychiatry specialist at Istanbul Gelişim University.

"Addiction can develop to a person or an object, even sometimes to a feeling. Long-term suffering from heartbreak is one of these addictions," said Demirci.

Demirci added that toxic relationships are also similar to addictions. "Relationships, where there is no love or respect and relationships based on physical and mental abuse can be examples of toxic relationships. To cure this, the first step of the recovery is to stop the relationship and discard all the things that remind the person of that relationship."