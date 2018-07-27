Sunscreen not as protective as thought, study claims

Reportedly, sunscreens are much less effective than had been previously thought.

BBC news reports that University of London research has shown sunscreens provide less that half the expected protection.

According to the study, sunscreens do not adequately protect skin due to random application. A 50-factor sunscreen provides about 40 percent protection at best, and an average adult needs to apply 36 grams (at least 6 teaspoons) of sunscreen to the entire body to provide this protection, Professor Anthony Young said. Scientists point out that the neck, temples and ears should not be neglected when sunscreen is applied.