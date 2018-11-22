Feeling tired? Ways to combat fatigue and get your energy back

One of the most important problems that many people are suffering from today is fatigue. Scientists examined the constant feeling of fatigue and did research on the subject. Studies conducted at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show that one out of every three adults can't sleep enough and are tired all day long. Could stepping into every morning in your life tired, being reluctant in your daily routine, and feeling continuous fatigue and exhaustion be a harbinger of a serious disease? What is the reason for your fatigue? I compiled everything you need to know about this condition for this week's column.

Dehydration cause fatigue

When you are feeling tired, ask yourself, "When was the last time I drank water?" When you don't drink enough water, you feel tired and your energy levels drop due to the decrease in your enzyme activities. Remember that water is the fuel of the body and when you neglect drinking water during the day, you are not getting the fuel your body needs. As a result, it is an inevitable that you feel exhausted and grumpy during the day. By reducing the consumption of drinks with high caffeine content, such as tea and coffee, and drinking the amount of water required by your body, you can prevent fatigue.

Watch out for diabetes

Every year more than one million people are diagnosed with diabetes and many others are unaware that they have this disease. When glucose in the blood fails to switch to cells due to insulin resistance or insulin insufficiency, lack of energy occurs in the cells. Therefore, the person may experience symptoms such as irritability, weight loss, hunger, excessive thirst, frequent urination, as well as feeling tired all the time.

Anemia is the cause of fatigue

Anemia occurs when the protein called hemoglobin, which gives the color red to the blood and is found in red blood cells that carry oxygen to tissues, falls below the amount that a healthy person should have. The most obvious symptom is that you feel tired. Sleeping difficulty, rapid heartbeat, headache and chest pain, lack of concentration and fatigue are other symptoms of anemia.

thyroid causes fatigue

The thyroid gland produces hormones that control your metabolism, and the low functioning of the thyroid gland, or not working at all, adversely affects the entire body. Especially iron and vitamin B12 deficiency is observed in thyroid insufficiency. This situation causes slow-down in movements, fatigue and weariness.

first sign of heart disease

One of the most important and even the earliest symptoms of heart disease is fatigue. Cardiovascular disorders cause the patient to be tired because it prevents the heart from meeting the need for oxygen, and even in the slightest movement, the patient remains breathless.

Insomnia makes you tired

Sleep apnea, the temporary cessation of breathing, is a common disorder that threatens your quality of life, and is a sleep problem that makes you feel tired all day, even if you think you have rested. In this disease, which usually manifests itself with snoring, temporary cessation of breathing occurs during sleep. Your upper airway closes for a few seconds, the oxygen level in the body decreases, heart rhythm slows down, causing your brain to wake up to start breathing. As a result of the regular repetition of this event, your night sleep will be divided into short intervals. The patient feels tired with the inability to get enough sleep in the mornings and experiences a lack of concentration and even tension all day long.

Depression reduce energy

Depression, which develops with different symptoms in every individual, may last for weeks, months or even years, unless the patient is treated. Depressed individuals are unable to enjoy activities they are generally happy with, and changes in sleep and eating habits occur, followed by feelings of worthlessness and unhappiness. There is also a decrease in energy and constant fatigue stands out.

Urinary tract infection

Continuous fatigue may be a symptom of urinary tract infection. The symptoms seen in many women may be intense urination and burning, and in some others these symptoms may be mild enough to ignore.

Chronic fatigue syndrome

Although there is no known cause, chronic fatigue syndrome is associated with stress, unhealthy nutrition, depression, long-term intensive working and a weakening of the immune system. Patients with chronic fatigue, which is considered to be one of the most common diseases of our time, generally appear to be constantly tired and exhausted. Other symptoms include headache, lack of concentration, muscle and joint pain.

Foods good for fatigue

If you feel tired in the middle of the day, stay away from calorie-rich foods that provide you with temporary energy. For you, we have listed the nutrients that are very useful for your health and provide you with a lasting solution to the energy that your body needs.

Spinach: Thanks to this nutrient, which is a great source of magnesium and iron that plays an important role in providing oxygen to the cells to fight fatigue, your body becomes more resistant. In addition, spinach is a very effective source of riboflavin (vitamin B2) to reduce swelling (edema) in your body.

Walnuts: Nutrients such as walnuts, hazelnuts and almonds containing vitamin E, which also has an antioxidant property, help to protect the immune system.

Green tea: A nutrient that strengthens your immune system and accelerates your metabolism thanks to its ginseng property, green tea gives vitality to the body. It is recommended to consume two cups per day especially in the spring.

Fish: Studies show that antioxidants can help reduce inflammation and stress that exercise puts on your body. In order to fully increase your power, make sure that the fish you eat contains enough oil. Eat fish rich in omega-3, such as salmon, tuna, mackerel and sardines.

Yogurt: For a healthy digestive system you should definitely stay away from fatty foods. Excess fat makes digestion difficult, slowing it down. You should prefer olive oil by moving away from margarine and similar fats. Probiotics are useful microorganisms found naturally in the human intestine. The probiotics that we can describe as useful bacteria are responsible for protecting the body against the effects of bad nutrition, antibiotic use and harmful bacteria. Probiotics that control other beneficial bacteria in the intestines are a source that you must add to your daily diet. So, what is the best source of probiotics? Yogurt, of course.

Consult your doctor

Being unable to say no to anyone and meeting the expectations of the people around you can make you feel exhausted after a while. But keep in mind that what matters to you is that your own will is valuable, not others. However, an extremely stressful life and the desire to be more perfect in everything takes its place among these other reasons that push you to fatigue.

Sufficient quality sleep should be your priority to regain your energy and fight fatigue. However, if you still feel tired, you should know that there could be a hidden problem underneath and make sure to consult your doctor immediately.