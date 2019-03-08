Electronic cigarette users face higher risk of heart attack, study shows

Electronic cigarette users face higher risk of heart attack than those who do not use these products, recent research suggests.

According to findings to be presented next week at the annual meeting of American College of Cardiology in New Orleans, people who smoked electronic cigarette every day were 34 percent more likely than non-e-cigarette users to suffer a heart attack.

Scholars from the Medical Faculty of Kansas University in the United States have conducted research among approximately 100,000 electronic cigarette users between the years 2014 and 2017.

The research found out that the risk of coronary heart disease in electronic cigarette users is 25 percent higher than non-smokers while the risk of depression and anxiety disorder is also 55 percent higher compared to non-users.

Although the findings were not based on an in-depth cause-effect analysis, since the electronic cigarette users examined for the research were not long-term smokers as this kind of products have only become widespread in the last decade, Mohinder Vindhyal, the leading scholar in the research said that it will lead the way for further awareness.

Vindhyal also noted that most of the e-cigarette users were ex-smokers so the heart problems could be due to their lifetime of tobacco use.

"Until today, the effects of electronic cigarette use on the heart and veins were not known much. The data obtained from the research serves as an alarm signal and it will lead for further action and awareness against the dangers of the electronic cigarettes," Vindhyal quoted by Germany's public international broadcaster Deutsche Welle as saying.

Although it will need further research to say whether the electronic cigarettes, which does not contain cancer-causing substances like the normal cigarettes, are less harmful than normal cigarettes and other tobacco products or not, these products are more harmful than they were considered by many, the research revealed.