UK boy wakes up from 3-week coma after mom sprays favorite deodorant

A 13-year-old boy in the United Kingdom who had been in a coma for three weeks woke up after his mother sprayed his favorite deodorant in his intensive care room.

Kacper Krauze went into the coma in February when he was completely submerged in the freezing water of the River Eden in Cumbria for 25 minutes, after he fell into the water due to shock from the cold while paddling with his friends, according to a report by U.K. tabloid the Daily Mail.

Emergency services managed to restart Krauze's heart, but doctors were unable to bring him out of a coma, which was caused by prolonged lack of oxygen.

His family had "tried everything" to wake Krauze from the coma, from playing music to talking to him for hours, his mother Wioletta Krauze told the Daily Mail.

But it wasn't until intensive care nurses at Newcastle's Freeman Hospital asked Mrs. Krauze to bring some personal items to the hospital that she tried spraying his favorite Lynx spray deodorant.

"As soon as I spayed the Lynx he opened his eyes immediately. He must have remembered that was his favorite smell," she said, adding: "It was a miracle."

Doctors recommend families of coma patients try playing familiar music, holding their loved one's hand or spraying favorite scents to wake them up from the coma. Medical studies have found triggering memories, smells or sounds can suddenly arouse patients from their comas. .

Wioletta Krauze said her son still struggles with speech and use of his right hand, but has otherwise made a full recovery.

Kacper Krauze told the Daily Mail: "I have always absolutely loved Lynx. It's my favorite smell. It always has been. I never thought it would bring me round from a coma."

"I will continue to wear it now, always. It's my lucky charm," he said.