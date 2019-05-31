World No Tobacco Day: for healthier lungs, air

Every year, approximately 8 million people lose their lives to diseases related to smoking, according to data released by the World Health Organization (WHO).

While lung cancer claims the lives of 1.8 million people every year, people who smoke are 22 times more likely to get lung cancer than those who do not. However, 10 years after quitting smoking, the chances of getting cancer decrease by half.

Today marks World No Tobacco Day, which is celebrated every year on May 31. The annual campaign is an opportunity to raise awareness about the harmful and deadly effects of tobacco use and secondhand smoke exposure, and to discourage the use of tobacco in any form.

Professor Gülten Kaplan of Beykoz University said this year's theme for World No Tobacco Day is "lung health." Professor Kaplan explained that the fight against tobacco cannot prevail if people do not realize they are not only harming themselves but people around them as well.

The campaign for World No Tobacco Day aims to raise awareness about the particular dangers of tobacco smoke to lung health and the fundamental role the lungs play in the health and well

-being of all people.

It also focuses on raising awareness of cost-effective and feasible actions that key audiences, including governments and the public, can take to reduce the risks to lung health posed by tobacco.

However, Kaplan said lung health is not achieved merely through the absence of disease, and tobacco smoke has major implications for the lung health of smokers and nonsmokers globally.

In order to put an end to this epidemic, tobacco control must be a priority for governments and communities worldwide. Parents and other members of society should also take measures to promote their own health and that of their children by protecting them from the harm caused by tobacco.