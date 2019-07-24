Sleep disorder may lead to depression

Sleep apnea is a growing health problem in Turkey. Although people do not take it seriously, sleep apnea is a sleep disorder that could lead to serious illness and negatively affect the quality of life. Otolaryngologist Dr. Bahadır Baykal said sleep apnea is the cause of many health problems, including heart diseases, cerebral hemorrhage and heartburn. "However, the biggest threat is depression," said Baykal.

"A good night's sleep is not a luxury but a necessity. Sleep apnea causes breaks in sleep thus the person cannot get enough sleep throughout the night. The studies show that sleep apnea can even cause life-threatening illnesses," he added.

Sleep apnea is a sleep disorder that causes you to stop breathing during sleep. It can lead to insomnia, fatigue and headaches, which can affect your day-to-day life. Symptoms of depression and sleep apnea can sometimes overlap, making it difficult for people experiencing one to realize they're also experiencing the other. However, there are findings that show sleep apnea might cause depression.

"People who suffer from sleep apnea wake up tired as they do not sleep well. In the long term, this causes depression along with other illnesses including obesity, heart diseases and concentration problems," said Baykal.