Body of ancient Chinese warlord discovered Cao Cao discovered

The remains of the most prominent Chinese warlord who lived 1,800 years ago has reportedly been discovered at a burial site in central China.

Researchers noted that the body of a man in his sixties belonged to the prominent warlord Cao Cao, who lived during the Three Kingdoms Period (220-280), the South China Morning Post reported.

His remains were discovered in the ruins of an unusually large mausoleum park, which researchers said signified Cao's significant power.

The location of Cao's tomb had been a mystery for centuries.

Two other bodies, belonging to females have also been discovered in the same burial chamber as Cao Cao, researchers said.

Chinese officials are now building a museum at the site where the discovery was made and expect to finish it in three years.