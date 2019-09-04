Humans engaged in agriculture before Neolithic period, excavations in central Turkey reveal

Excavations in a settlement mound in central Turkey's Konya province have revealed that people engaged in agriculture in the prehistoric settlement almost a thousand years before Çatalhöyük, an important Neolithic settlement dating back to 7,100 B.C., which is dubbed as the home of agriculture in the world.

A team of 60 archaeologists from around the world has been conducting the excavations in the 10,000-year-old Boncuklu Settlement Mound which is located 9 kilometers away from the Çatalhöyük in Karatay district.

Professor Douglas Baird from the U.K.'s Liverpool University, who leads the excavations, said that as a result of their work in the area they found out that grains such as wheat, peas, and lentils were used in the region 10,000 years ago, but agriculture was not common in the habitation as it was in Çatalhöyük.

"However, when we look at architecture and settlement practices, this is a settlement that was established a thousand years before Çatalhöyük. So, we can say that the area is the ancestor of Çatalhöyük," Baird said, adding that they have discovered that those who lived in the area were also capable of taming the animals unlike what is known about Çatalhöyük.

Baird said that they have found out through DNA tests and comparative analyses that were done with the cooperation of their colleagues in Europe that the population of the habitation has spread to Southeast Europe.

"We can determine that there were commercial trips to Europe for the exchange of agricultural products," he said.

He further stressed that the area was quite a wetland covered with marshes and lakes, unlike how it is today, as they understood through the traces of mudbrick walls and oval structures in the mound as well as the remains of large mammals, fish, and waterfowls.

Speaking of the architectural practices in the mound, Baird noted: "The houses were built independently of each other. There are areas where daily activities were carried out and areas where meals were cooked. A shared kitchen area was also available. This shows that they interacted with each other." He continued by adding that they found out that people buried their dead inside their homes as well as their yards.

Baird also said that they have discovered skulls of some animals, especially the ox, carved on the walls which may be a clue for the people's belief system.

Saying that Konya attracts archaeologists from around the world as it was home to some of the oldest civilizations, Baird noted that the excavation works in Boncuklu will also shed light on the ancient civilizations.