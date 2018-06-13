Civilian mastermind of FETÖ coup attempt Adil Öksüz spotted in Germany's Berlin, witnesses say

Turkey's most wanted coup suspect Adil Öksüz stayed at a small apartment in Berlin early this year under the protection of Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) members, witnesses have told Anadolu Agency.

Öksüz, a theology lecturer accused of masterminding Turkey's July 15, 2016, defeated coup, has been on the run for almost two years.

Anadolu Agency correspondents digged out the flat in central Berlin, which was allegedly used by Öksüz and other FETÖ figures who fled from Turkey, since the defeated coup.

Ali A., a Berlin-based Turkish businessman with suspected ties to FETÖ, provided financial support for the group to rent the flat in Berlin's Neukoelln district, witnesses told Anadolu Agency.



Turkish officials have repeatedly appealed to the German government to arrest and extradite Öksüz, after receiving dozens of tips, indicating that the key coup suspect was hiding in Germany.

Last November, all police departments were asked to inform the Federal Criminal Police Office on any findings that could help them identify the whereabouts of the chief coup suspect.

In Germany, which is home to more than three million Turkish immigrants, FETÖ has a large network with dozens of private schools, businesses and media organizations.

Since the 2016 defeated coup attempt, nearly 4,000 FETÖ suspects have come to Germany from Turkey and other countries, according to local media reports.

Several FETÖ suspects, including former soldiers and diplomats, have applied for asylum in various German federal states.

After the report, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on Wednesday once again called on Germany to extradite FETÖ members to Turkey.

In a televised interview to private news channel Habertürk, Çavuşoğlu said: "If Germany does not return Adil Öksüz to us, then it will be in the same position as the U.S. that does not extradite FETÖ leader [Fetullah Gülen]."

"There is some activity in the U.S. [over the extradition of Gülen], but whether it is Germany or other countries, they must all return these traitors who plotted a coup in Turkey; these people must face justice."

Çavuşoğlu also said they had officially contacted German authorities regarding Öksüz.

"We of course have an agreement with Germany. This person is a putschist and Germany is very well aware of it. Thus, if he is caught, then the extradition process will begin," he said.

He added that German authorities have issued a detention warrant for Öksüz.