Japanese journalist Yasuda kidnapped in Syria freed by militants, safe in Turkey

The Japanese delegation confirmed the identity of the man released by Syrian militants as Jumpei Yasuda Yamamoto, who was kidnapped three years ago in Syria, a Turkish official has said.

Yasuda, a 44-year-old freelance journalist, is now in safe condition in Turkey, the governor of the southern Turkish province of Hatay said Wednesday.

He was seized in Syria in June 2015 by members of Al-Qaida after entering the country via Turkey, and appeared in a rare video released by a militant group over the summer warning that he was in a bad situation.

The Japan Times reported that the Al-Qaeda affiliates had demanded a $10 million ransom for the journalist after the video was released, which the government refused to pay.

Both men were wearing orange outfits with armed, masked men standing behind them.

The videos did not confirm which group was holding the men or include specific demands.

Yasuda is thought to have been seized by the group previously known as the Nusra Front, a former Al-Qaeda affiliate, in northern Syria.

But with the shifting territory of Syria's complicated conflict, it is unclear whether he was being held by his original abductors or had been transferred to other captors.

In the video, he identified himself as Korean and gave a different name, but spoke in Japanese.

He gave the recording date as July 25, saying he was in a bad situation and asking for help.

His wife said she had no idea why Yasuda had identified himself as Korean in the video, but confirmed it showed him and that he is Japanese.

In 2015 militants from the Daesh terrorist group beheaded Japanese war correspondent Kenji Goto and his friend Haruna Yukawa in Syria.

The Japanese government was criticized for what detractors saw as its flat-footed response to the crisis at the time, including apparently missed opportunities to free both men.