Turkish police capture suspect issued with arrest warrant in Germany over aggravated fraud

Turkish security forces detained the alleged leader of an organized crime ring engaged in international aggravated fraud, who has been issued with arrest warrant by German court over links to several frauds in Germany, during the operations in six provinces across Turkey, media reports said Friday.

The police conducted simultaneous operations in Turkey's western Denizli and İzmir provinces, as well as in İstanbul, capital Ankara, southern Adana and central west Afyonkarahisar provinces under the investigation launched by the Anti-Smuggling and Organized Crime Branch of the Denizli Security Directorate.

Identified as E.B., the alleged ringleader who has been issued with an arrest warrant over defrauding some 300 people in Germany was detained along with 75 other suspects during the operations.

The police seized documents in which the names, telephone numbers, birth dates of German citizens were written along with several bank account numbers belonging to foreign country banks and bills that were cut to Germany addresses on behalf of construction and communication companies in raids to the properties belonging to the suspects.

Investigation revealed that the crime ring had established a call center in Germany which was shut down by the German government after an investigation was launched into the organization. The company's bank accounts, as well as the personal bank accounts of the crime ring members were confiscated by the German authorities.

Investigations further revealed that the suspects continued the fraud from the closed company's call centers in Turkey by calling elderly people living alone in Germany. The suspects were tricking them by saying "You earned money from Turkey," or "You won a luxury car," while demanding a certain amount of money as "car tax.".

The suspects reportedly took some 1,500,000 ($1,684,940) euros in this way.

Five of the suspects were arrested while 13 others were released by the court pending a trial on the condition of judicial control.