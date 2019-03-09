Possible Picasso painting found in Diyarbakır

A painting being attributed to famed Spanish artist Pablo Picasso was discovered on Friday in an anti-smuggling operation in the southeastern province of Diyarbakır.

Gendarmerie forces acting on a tip-off caught three suspects who were trying to sell the painting in the city's Yenişehir district.

Authorities said that the painting carried a seal of the National Museum of Iraq on its back and a signature believed to be Picasso on the front. A faded writing on the back of papyrus reads the painting is entitled "Naked and Killer" by Pablo Picasso. Indeed, a naked woman with her back arched and half wrapped to a sheet is seen in front of a man in the painting.

Three suspects, along with two others accused of helping them, were detained in the operation while the painting was taken "under protection" authorities said. An investigation is underway to determine the authenticity of the artwork.

Iraq's National Museum of Modern Art where paintings of Iraqi artists along with world renowned painters like Picasso, fell victim to looting after the collapse of Saddam Hussein's regime in 2003 and thousands of works went missing in the process. Iraqi authorities managed to recover hundreds of works but others are still missing including several paintings by Picasso.