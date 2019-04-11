2 suspects arrested over 2015 PKK attack on police in SE Turkey

Two suspects were arrested in connection to an attack carried out by the PKK terrorist group in 2015 that killed two police officers and wounded one other in southeastern Turkey's Diyarbakır province, media reports said Thursday.

The suspects were arrested by the court on charges of "disrupting the unity and territorial integrity of the state."

Some 14 suspects were previously detained in simultaneous counter-terrorism operations in Istanbul and western Izmir province on April 5. One other suspect was detained later by the Turkish security forces.

Two of the suspects were released after questioning at the prosecutor's office while 11 of the suspects were released on the condition of judicial control. Search warrants were issued by the court for the two other suspects in relation to the terrorist attack.

PKK terrorists killed two police officers and injured another after opening fire with an assault rifle on a police vehicle on Aug. 30, 2015, in Diyarbakır.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including many women and children.