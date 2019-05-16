Security forces seize 346 kg of hashish in southeastern Turkey

Turkish security forces seized 346 kilograms of hashish in an anti-smuggling operation in southeastern Diyarbakır province, the provincial governor's office said in a statement Thursday.

Acting upon intelligence, the anti-smuggling units of the Provincial Gendarmerie Command raided a transport vehicle near the rural areas of Arıklı village in the Lice district.

Security forces found the drug substance in the vehicle's trunk.

Investigations revealed that the drug was being transported to the metropolises with the aim of drug trafficking.

Two suspects were detained in connection with the drug smuggling incident.

Meanwhile, in western Manisa province on Thursday, Turkish security forces 1,636 grams of hashish, 60 grams of heroin and 605 illegal pills from a vehicle.

Acting upon intelligence, the anti-narcotic branch of the provincial security directorate raided a vehicle belonging to a suspect who was identified as Iranian national.

A court has later ruled for the arrest of the suspect.

Turkey, a transit country for drug smugglers working between Asia and Europe, is looking to curb domestic drug use. In 2014, the Turkish government launched "The Rapid Action Plan Against Drugs" to counter drug use and smuggling on multiple fronts. Efforts include outreach to addicts with rehabilitation and awareness campaigns, and operations targeting smugglers and small-time dealers carried out by newly-formed "narco teams." These operations especially focus on areas near schools and other places frequented by young people, the most vulnerable targets for drug peddlers.