Turkish gendarmerie nabs arms trafficking suspect in Istanbul

Turkish security forces detained an arms trafficking suspect and seized a cache of illegal arms in an anti-smuggling operation in Istanbul on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, police launched a monthslong investigation and began physical surveillance regarding a suspect who was bringing the weapons illegally into the country.

The provincial gendarmerie units raided the suspect's carpenter shop in the Fatih district on the city's European side and seized the illegal arms.

A total of 20 Sig Sauger branded guns were seized in different parts of the shop.

Investigations further revealed that the guns were to be sold to organized crime gangs and to be delivered via motorbike couriers.

The suspect identified as M.S. was detained during the raid and later arrested by the court.