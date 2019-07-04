54 suspects linked to FETÖ arrested

At least 54 people including active-duty and former soldiers were arrested yesterday for their suspected links to the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ). FETÖ is accused of orchestrating the July 15, 2016 coup attempt that killed 251 people and injured 2,200 others.

In the central Konya province, 25 people were arrested under a warrant for 40 suspects thought to be part of the terrorist group's infiltration of the military.

In a separate Istanbul-based operation, 29 of 47 people sought under a warrant were arrested under suspicion of financially supporting the terrorist group, the security sources said. The operations were carried out simultaneously in the Istanbul, Ankara, İzmir and Bilecik provinces.