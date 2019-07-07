16 detained over car bombing in Turkey's Reyhanlı

Sixteen suspects were detained Sunday in connection with the car bombing in the Reyhanlı district of Turkey's southern Hatay province which killed three people.

A car carrying a bomb exploded Friday in the town center of Reyhanlı, which borders Syria, killing three Syrian nationals.

Hatay Governor Rahmi Doğan said two Syrian nationals inside the car were killed in the explosion and the subsequent fire, and one other person was injured, who later died at the burn unit in Iskenderun State Hospital.

The blast took place some 750 meters away from the district governorate building in the town center. Initial reports said that the car, registered in Syria and bearing a temporary Turkish license plate, was parked when the blast happened, but it was later revealed that it was on the move.

It was claimed that the target of the bomb-laden vehicle was people leaving Friday prayers at the nearby Fatih Sultan Mehmet Mosque located some 50 meters away from the blast scene.