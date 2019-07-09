Detention warrants issued for over 200 soldiers over FETÖ links

Turkish prosecutors on Tuesday issued detention warrants for over 200 suspected soldiers in Istanbul and in western Izmir province for their alleged links to the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ), the group behind the 2016 defeated coup.

According to the Chief Public Prosecutor's office in Istanbul, the arrest warrants were issued for 176 active serving soldiers including colonels, lieutenants, majors and captains in Istanbul, as well as 20 active serving and 15 former soldiers in Izmir.

The suspects are sought as part of a probe into FETÖ's clandestine network in the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK), according to sources who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The suspects in Izmir are accused of communicating with FETÖ's "covert imams" -- senior FETÖ operatives -- via pay phones.

The 10 civilian suspects in Izmir are accused of using FETÖ's encrypted messaging application ByLock.

Police have rounded up eight of the suspects so far in simultaneous operations in 20 provinces across Turkey.

Separately, prosecutors in the capital Ankara on Tuesday issued arrest warrants for 32 Turkish military personnel, and have so far arrested 20.

As part of a probe into FETÖ's Air Force Command infiltration, the suspects are being sought over suspected contacts with "covert imams," said judicial sources speaking on condition of anonymity.

Suspects include colonels, lieutenants, commanders, captains and sergeants from the Turkish Air Force Command.

Under the probe, police are seeking the remaining suspects in simultaneous operations in 12 provinces across Turkey, including Ankara.

FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated the defeated coup on July 15, 2016, which left 251 people killed and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETÖ of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.