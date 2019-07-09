Search underway for Brit missing in Muğla

Authorities continued their search yesterday for a British tourist who went missing in Fethiye, a popular vacation destination for British holidaymakers in southwestern Turkey, five days ago.

David Horton Cann, 56, was last seen leaving the hotel he was staying in the district located in the Muğla province. He went trekking near Kayaköy, a site of ancient ruins and a popular trekking route, media outlets reported. Hotel staff notified security forces when he did not show up. Gendarmerie search and rescue teams accompanied by drones and sniffer dogs comb the countryside for Cann, while a commando battalion was set to join the search on the rough terrain to find the missing tourist.

The trekking route Cann set out on offers scenic views of Ölüdeniz beach and lush forests, but it remains a dangerous place where trekkers unfamiliar with the territory can easily get lost despite the markers along the route.