10 warrants, 2 indictments issued over FETÖ links

Ten suspects accused of using ByLock, an encrypted messaging app developed and used exclusively by the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ), were issued detention warrants in the capital Ankara yesterday, according to a statement by the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor's Office.

The statement accused the 10 suspects of being part of the group's private and public commercial enterprise as well as using ByLock. Two suspects have been apprehended by law enforcement officers, while search efforts for the others continue.

In another case in the southern province of Adana, two former sergeants were indicted and face up to 15 years in prison. The two suspects are accused of being in frequent communications with the terror group's "imams," a term used to describe the group's handlers for its infiltrators, via payphone, a means often used by the group to evade detection. Both could face up to 15 years in prison as the investigation by the Chief Public Prosecutor's Office has ended and court proceedings are set to begin.

The bill of indictment accusing the suspects, S.G. and Ü.T., of "membership in an armed terrorist organization" was accepted by the Adana 12th High Criminal Court. The suspects have denied all the accusations. Their trials will begin in the coming days.

FETÖ is a terrorist group responsible for orchestrating the July 15, 2016 coup attempt through its infiltrators in the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK). A total of 251 people were killed and nearly 2,200 others were injured when putschists tried to seize power. Turkey has detained or arrested tens of thousands of people following the coup attempt for their links to the terrorist group.