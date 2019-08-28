Top ranking FETÖ suspect nabbed in Istanbul

A high-ranking suspect acting as the so-called "imam" of Turkey for the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) was detained in a raid Istanbul, reports said Wednesday.

Following coordinated efforts by the counter-terrorism directorate of the Istanbul Police Department and the provincial office of the National Intelligence Organization (MİT) to reveal the hideouts of the shadowy group, a safe house in Istanbul's Kartal district was raided by police and intelligence officers on Tuesday.

The suspect identified only by his initials as M.Y., his wife G.Y. and daughter B.Y. were detained in the raid. G.Y. was being sought with an arrest warrant for using the ByLock mobile application used by FETÖ members to communicate, while B.Y. was found to be facilitating communication between M.Y. and other FETÖ members.

M.Y. previously served as a high-ranking executive in the terrorist group's Marmara regional organization, one of the FETÖ's five regional divisions in Turkey.

The police seized various digital materials and documents linked to the FETÖ, two fake identity cards and large sums of cash including 6,800 Turkish liras, $2,800 and 15,980 euros.

M.Y. and G.Y. were found to have rented the apartment under fake names.