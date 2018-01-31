Deputy PM warns against increased attacks on Turks and Muslims abroad

There is a serious increase in attacks on Turks and Muslims living abroad, Deputy Prime Minister Hakan Çavuşoğlu said Wednesday.

Speaking at the parliament in capital Ankara, Hakan Çavuşoğlu said nearly every week there was an attack on a mosque or an arson attack on a Turkish nongovernmental organization or acts like vandalism involving racist slogans or leaving the head of a pig behind.

"We have observed a serious rise in attacks and acts against Muslims and Turks in the recent period in countries where our citizens live in big numbers," Çavuşoğlu said.

He added that most of such attacks remained unpunished and urged authorities to seek justice for the victims.

He said some countries were also restricting family reunification and tightening conditions for such visas.

"Germany being first, countries like Belgium and Denmark have tightened the conditions for family reunification visa. On family reunification, discrimination towards our citizens has drawn our attention," Çavuşoğlu added