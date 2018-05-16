California baristas refuse to serve man abusing Muslim woman

A California coffee shop worker refused to serve a customer who insulted a Muslim woman wearing a head covering in a confrontation recorded on video.

The Press-Enterprise reports the clip posted online Monday was shot at a Riverside Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf.

It shows a man asking "Is this Halloween?" while standing in front of the woman wearing the head covering, called a niqab. When the woman confronts him, he replies he doesn't like her religion.

"I don't want to be killed by you," he added.

After the woman asked if the man read the Quran or the Bible he said he does not have "any kind of conversation with idiots."

Voices can be heard shouting for the man to leave. A supervisor who identifies herself as Tawny Alfaro refuses to sell him coffee while saying he was being disruptive and "really racist."

The Muslim woman replies with a "thank you."

Since being published the video went viral on social media, with more than 2.2 million people watching it on Twitter. Most of the users condemned the man, saying that his racist behavior has no place in the U.S.

The man and the Muslim woman are not identified.

Coffee Bean says it has a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to discrimination. Alfaro couldn't be reached Tuesday for a comment.