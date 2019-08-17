Heavy downpours affect Istanbul, ferries canceled

Heavy downpours were effective Saturday throughout Istanbul after a dayslong heatwave with flash flood warnings from experts over the last couple of days.

The City Lines, Istanbul's municipal ferry operator, announced cancellations in all services as of 1.00 p.m. due to weather conditions and low visibility.

Flash floods reported from lower parts and seafront areas of the city including major transport hubs such as Eminönü, Beşiktaş and Üsküdar.

The coastal road in Bakırköy district, connecting to the Eurasia Tunnel crossing the Bosporus, was closed to traffic due to inundation.

Services in the T1 Kabataş-Bağcılar tram line were suspended over flooded tracks.

Avcılar, Sefaköy, Bahçelievler, Çatalca, Zeytinburnu, Sarıyer, Fatih, Esenyurt, Kadıköy, Üsküdar, Tuzla and Pendik were the districts that received most rainfall.

